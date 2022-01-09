iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 105,696 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 794,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,018,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,368. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.34 and a one year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.