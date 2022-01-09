iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.34 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

