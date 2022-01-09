iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 517.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.