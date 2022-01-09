iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

