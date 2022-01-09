iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

