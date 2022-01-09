iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

