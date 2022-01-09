Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ISDR stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

