Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

