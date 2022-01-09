JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in December

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 7,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 392.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of JPSTF opened at $8.96 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.