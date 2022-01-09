Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,268,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

