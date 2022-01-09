Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

