Jennison Associates LLC Buys 719 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $70,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $525.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.96. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

