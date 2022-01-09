Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.57% of Phreesia worth $80,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

