Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,432,224 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,432,224 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $92,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,028,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,904,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

