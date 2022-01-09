JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,086,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 39,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.