JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 28.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,619,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

