JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 317.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Southern by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.3% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

