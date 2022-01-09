JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.