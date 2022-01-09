JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of WH opened at $88.48 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

