JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.