Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.17. 29,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

