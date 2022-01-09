JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $13.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of JOAN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
