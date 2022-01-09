JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $13.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in JOANN by 161.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JOANN by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOAN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

