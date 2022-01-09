John C. Hatto Sells 500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

