Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $95,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

