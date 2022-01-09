Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.68. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 16,210 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

About Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.