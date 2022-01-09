JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.67 ($75.76).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €66.50 ($75.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.90. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

