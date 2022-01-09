JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $271.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $285.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.47.

American Tower stock opened at $266.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

