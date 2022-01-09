JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,843 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $2,468,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

