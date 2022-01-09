Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,336,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 8,597,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.5 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Juventus Football Club stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Juventus Football Club has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

