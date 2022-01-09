Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,308 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.28 and its 200-day moving average is $228.01.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.