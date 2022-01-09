Karura (KAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00007414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $70.21 million and $2.21 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

