Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,085,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

