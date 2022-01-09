Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.37 ($57.23).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €36.66 ($41.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.57. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

