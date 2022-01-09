Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.72. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

