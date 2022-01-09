Keybank National Association OH Has $910,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

PODD opened at $250.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

