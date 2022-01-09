Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

