Keybank National Association OH Sells 163 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,144,829,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $248.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.64 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

