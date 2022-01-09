Keybank National Association OH Sells 250 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Carter’s by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 265.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carter’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

