Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.09.

LULU stock opened at $355.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

