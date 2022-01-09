KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Inorganic growth initiatives and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue supporting the company's top line growth. Increase in deposit balances and gradual rise in demand for loans are also expected to keep aiding the top line. The company's enhanced capital deployment activities indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions. However, the low interest rate environment is expected to continue to put pressure on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent. Elevated operating expenses, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, will keep hurting bottom-line growth.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE KEY opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

