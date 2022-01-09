Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 761.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

