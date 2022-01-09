Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.15. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

