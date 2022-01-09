Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €102.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €102.00 ($115.91) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

ETR:KBX opened at €88.04 ($100.05) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.85.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

