Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RDSMY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.