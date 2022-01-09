Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €51.00 ($57.95) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.26 ($52.57).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.