Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 139,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

CRNT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

