Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.

