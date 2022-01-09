Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $331,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.