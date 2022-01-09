Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $266.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $278.39. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

