Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 17.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

